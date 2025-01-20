We Are China

World's tallest bridge connected in Guizhou

Ecns.cn) 14:38, January 20, 2025

Aerial view of the construction site of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (China News Service/Qu Honglun)

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge was connected on Friday. With a designed deck height of 625 meters and a main span of 1,420 meters, the bridge surpasses the Beipanjiang Bridge that measures 565 meters in height on the expressway linking Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province and Ruili in Yunnan Province as the new highest bridge in the world.

