Huajiang grand canyon bridge in SW China ready for closure

Xinhua) 08:18, January 15, 2025

An aerial panoramic drone photo shows a view of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

ZHENFENG, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- By far, 93 sections of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge of Liuzhi-Anlong expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province have been assembled, and the bridge is about to finish its closure.

The construction of the 2,890-meter-long bridge started in 2022. With a designed height of 625 meters between the bridge deck and the Beipanjiang River below, the bridge is set to be the highest in the world after it is completed in 2025.

This photo shows workers working on the girder of the final section of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a worker standing along the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows workers working at the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows the approach bridge of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows workers working at the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

