Robot dogs dance their way into the hearts of visitors at Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village in SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 15:45, January 09, 2025

AI robot dogs show off their skills at the Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village. (Photo/Zeng Yanhong)

With a sway of their mechanical legs and an enthusiastic wag of their "tails," AI robot dogs recently captivated audiences as they showcased their dance moves during an event on Jan. 2 at Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village (Qianhu means "a thousand households"), in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Visitors gathered to watch these futuristic performers in action, with their movements drawing smiles and applause from the audience.

During the event, the robot dogs also engaged in "close interactions" with visitors, responding to voice commands, hand gestures, and even touch. Their charming and lifelike behavior made them the stars of the day, creating a lively and cheerful atmosphere that left a lasting impression.

As the world's largest Miao ethnic community, the Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village is celebrated for its unique architectural style, vibrant folk activities, and deep cultural roots. The addition of AI robot dogs has added a modern technological twist to the village, seamlessly blending tradition with innovation and enhancing its appeal to tourists.

Looking ahead, Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village plans to introduce more high-tech elements and cultural experiences, offering visitors a more personalized and intelligent travel experience while strengthening its reputation as a world-class tourist destination.

AI robot dogs show off their skills at the Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village. (Photo/Zeng Yanhong)

AI robot dogs parade through the Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village. (Photo/Zeng Yanhong)

A visitor interacts with an AI robot dog by shaking its "hand." (Photo/Zeng Yanhong)

A child enjoys interacting with an AI robot dog. (Photo/Zeng Yanhong)

Residents of Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village experience AI robot dogs in action. (Photo/Zeng Yanhong)

AI robot dogs show off their skills at the Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village. (Photo/Zeng Yanhong)

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

