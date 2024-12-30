Guiyang rail S1 line starts operation

Xinhua) 11:23, December 30, 2024

A drone photo shows a train of S1 line departing from Dalongjing station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 28, 2024. Guiyang rail S1 line started operation on Saturday. The first phase of S1 line project has a total length of about 30 kilometers and 13 stations, and will become an important passage from Gui'an New Area to the urban area of Guiyang. (Photo by Long Jianrui/Xinhua)

