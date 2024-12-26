Miao people celebrate Guzang Festival in Guizhou

Ecns.cn) 14:37, December 26, 2024

People of the Miao ethnic group take part in a celebration for the Guzang Festival in Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 24, 2024. (China News Service/Wu Dejiang)

Wearing traditional ethnic dress, Miao villagers perform with lusheng reed pipes to celebrate the festival.

The Guzang Festival is a grand ceremony held every 13 years by the Miao ethnic people to worship their ancestors. It was included in the first batch of national intangible cultural heritage in 2006.

