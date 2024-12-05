China's small town Jiuzhou booms as hub for low-altitude air sports

December 05, 2024

GUIYANG, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Jiuzhou Town, located in Huangping County, in southwest China's Guizhou Province, has gained recognition for its booming low-altitude air sports industry.

The local Jiuzhou Airport, originally built in 1939, has been transformed into a low-altitude flight training base. It has hosted two AOPA-China International Flight Conferences, drawing numerous air sports enthusiasts from both China and abroad.

At the Qielan General Aviation Flying Base in Wenfeng Village, visitors and pilots can take to the skies in small aircraft, enjoying stunning views of the ancient town, expansive dams, and the scenic Wuyang Lake.

Hou Min, head of Huangping Qielan Aviation Co., Ltd., which operates the flying base, noted that the airport has attracted 5,000 to 6,000 tourists in recent years for air sports experiences and has trained nearly 100 flight instructors. Additionally, the company has conducted test flights for six aircraft models, with four receiving TC-type certification from the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

"Currently, the company's main focus is on training, test flights, and flight experiences," Hou said. "This summer, we partnered with An'an Paragliding Base, Yedong River Drifting Scenic Area, Kaili Airport, and Huangping Airport to develop short-distance, point-to-point tourism."

Han Yu, the area's only female pilot, has become a standout figure in the community. She has mastered flying five aircraft models and trained six students.

"To obtain a pilot's license, one needs 30 hours of training and an additional hour for the exam," Han explained. With favorable climatic conditions and stable air currents, Huangping County enjoys more than 300 flying days per year, making it an ideal destination for aspiring pilots and tourists eager to experience flying.

A 20-minute drive from the aviation base is Guizhou An'an Paragliding Base, a popular spot for paragliding enthusiasts. Xing Chen, a regular visitor, praised the base's excellent geography and facilities. "The base offers enough airtime and altitude for gliders. On favorable days, you can even see the entire ancient town of Jiuzhou," Xing said.

Since the start of the year, the base has welcomed over 1,600 tourists through its powered and non-powered paragliding training programs.

"In the next phase, we plan to expand our reception center, homestays, and barbecue camping areas," said Li An, the base's manager. "We aim to introduce more diverse activities to encourage visitors to stay longer after their paragliding experience."

Long Zhicheng, deputy director of the Culture, Sports, and Tourism Bureau of Huangping County, said the government is actively integrating local tourism resources, including river rafting, hot springs, and ethnic cultural experiences.

"We've launched sports-tourism projects such as low-altitude flight sightseeing, digital flight experiences in the metaverse, and flight events," Long said. "We hope to leverage the popularity of events like Village Super League (Cun Chao) and Village Basketball Association (Cun BA) to raise awareness of our low-altitude flight offerings and host major events during festivals."

