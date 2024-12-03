English Premier League provides training for China's Village Super League

Xinhua) 13:37, December 03, 2024

GUIYANG, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- The English Premier League relaunched the Premier Skills project in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province on Monday, the birthplace of China's Village Super League.

The project lasts for five days and welcomes 42 trainees, including football enthusiasts of the Village Super League teams and sports teachers from local schools.

On the fifth day of the training, 80 local students will be invited to participate in interactions with players and get on-site guidance.

Football and education are important bridges for communication and exchanges between China and Britain, said Anthony Preston, consul general at the British Consulate-General in Chongqing, adding that he would give full support to this cooperation and contribute to the development of the broader China-UK cooperation.

Preston said that over the past year, the Village Super League has gained increasing popularity in China and across the globe.

Since 2009, the English Premier League has initiated the Premier Skills project and provided training for more than 6,300 grassroots coaches and referees in China.

The Premier Skills project aims to provide training for football coaches and sports teachers in communities and schools and create a brighter future for young people around the world.

Li Bin, a trainee and football enthusiast of the Village Super League, said that he's honored to participate in this training project which will be helpful in deepening his understanding on football.

In September 2023, the two leagues signed a strategic cooperation agreement at the China International Fair for Trade in Services. In December of last year, the English Premier League launched the Premier Skills project in Rongjiang County.

The Guizhou Village Super League, also known as "Cun Chao", was initiated in Rongjiang in 2023 and quickly became a hit in China and globally, making this small county with a population of 385,000 well-known far and wide.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)