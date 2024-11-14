Journalists get a glimpse into flourishing guitar industry in Zheng'an, SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 15:14, November 14, 2024

On Nov. 5, more than 20 journalists from 14 Chinese and foreign media outlets participating in a reporting activity visited the Zheng'an Guitar Industrial Park in Zheng'an county, Zunyi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Photo shows guitars on display at the Zheng'an Guitar Industrial Park in Zheng'an county, Zunyi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo provided by organizer of the reporting activity)

Alvaro Alfaro, a journalist from the Spanish news agency Agencia EFE, expressed his astonishment at the presence of such a cutting-edge guitar manufacturing hub. Coming from Spain, a country with a rich history in guitar manufacturing, he was captivated by the guitar industry park here.

Zheng'an county is the world's leading guitar production hub, boasting a complete industrial chain. With 168 guitar-related patents and 77 independent brands, the Zheng'an Guitar Industrial Park houses 131 enterprises producing over 2.2 million guitars annually. The guitars are exported to more than 40 countries and regions, creating jobs for nearly 4,000 people directly. The industrial park was recognized as a national 4A-level tourist attraction in 2022.

Journalists learn about the development of the guitar industry at the Zheng'an Guitar Industrial Park in Zheng'an county, Zunyi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo provided by organizer of the reporting activity)

Journalists watch a guitar performance at the Zheng'an Guitar Industrial Park in Zheng'an county, Zunyi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo provided by organizer of the reporting activity)

In recent years, the Zheng'an Guitar Industrial Park has been consistently improving the guitar industrial chain, fostering deeper integration between the industrial and innovation chains, and advancing towards high-quality development. It will introduce a range of personalized products infused with Chinese elements and local characteristics to boost the recognition of local guitar brands, ensuring that the world tunes into the distinctive sound of Zheng'an guitars.

