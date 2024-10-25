Opportunities in China, Asia-Pacific Media in Guizhou Co-Creation Sharing Meeting held in Guiyang

People's Daily Online) 10:30, October 25, 2024

The Opportunities in China, Asia-Pacific Media in Guizhou Co-Creation Sharing Meeting was held in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Oct. 22, 2024.

Photo shows a scene from the Opportunities in China, Asia-Pacific Media in Guizhou Co-Creation Sharing Meeting in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Oct. 22. (Photo/Liu Yang)

The meeting brought together officials from various provincial departments, including publicity, education, ecology and environment, and culture and tourism, as well as 17 journalists from 15 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The meeting is part of the "Opportunities in China, Asia-Pacific Media in Guizhou" event, which was launched by People's Daily Online on Oct. 20 under its Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange Program. During the seven-day event, journalists from countries and regions including Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia, embarked on a tour to the cities Guiyang and Bijie, as well as Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture in Guizhou, to experience the province's development achievements firsthand.

During the meeting, six media representatives shared their insights on various aspects of Guizhou's development, including rural revitalization, digital economy, ecological progress, integration of culture and tourism, and educational exchanges and cooperation.

"Guizhou serves as a microcosm of China's development. Face-to-face communication and exchanges allow journalists to have a deeper understanding of Guizhou and China," said Lu Yongzheng, head of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Guizhou provincial committee.

Lu expressed hope that the visiting journalists would become builders of friendly relations, promoters of cooperative development, and ambassadors of cultural exchange.

