'Feel' the development of Gui'an New Area together with Asia-Pacific journalists

People's Daily Online) 08:42, October 25, 2024

On Oct. 21, journalists from Asia-Pacific countries came to the Guizhou Gui'an New Area Government Service Center to experience a variety of interactive facilities in the exhibition hall and learn about the planning, construction, and development of the Gui'an New Area.

The journalists are taking part in the "Opportunities in China, Asia-Pacific Media in Guizhou" event, organized by People's Daily Online. The event, running from Oct. 20 to 26, welcomes Asia-Pacific media members to tour Guizhou as they get to experience the wonderful traditional culture present as well as the major transformations the province is experiencing as a result of Chinese modernization.

Dambal Prasad Acharya, a journalist from Nepal, praised the technology shown in the exhibition hall. He explained that the development of science and technology in Nepal is still in its infancy, and he hopes that China can help Nepal's development in the future, with both sides forming a good cooperative relationship.”

