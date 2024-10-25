Asia-Pacific journalists visit Huawu Village, witness its development

People's Daily Online) 11:34, October 25, 2024

On Oct. 24, journalists from 15 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Malaysia, Thailand, and Cambodia, visited Huawu Village in Xinren Miao township, Qianxi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, to experience rural revitalization in China.

Due to its remote location and limited transportation options, the development of Huawu Village in the past was slow. With its unique natural scenery and rich ethnic cultural resources, the local area has developed a distinctive tourism development path, which has brought about sweeping changes in Huawu Village and improved the lives of the villagers.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)