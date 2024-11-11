Miao New Year celebrated in China's Guizhou

People of Miao ethnic group in traditional costumes take part in a parade to celebrate the Miao New Year at Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 10, 2024. Miao New Year is a major festival of people of Miao ethnic group. In 2008, the festival was listed as a national-level intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

People of Miao ethnic group play lusheng, a traditional musical instrument, while taking part in a parade to celebrate the Miao New Year at Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 10, 2024. Miao New Year is a major festival of people of Miao ethnic group. In 2008, the festival was listed as a national-level intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 10, 2024 shows a view of the celebration of the Miao New Year at Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Miao New Year is a major festival of people of Miao ethnic group. In 2008, the festival was listed as a national-level intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

People watch a parade in celebration of the Miao New Year at Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 10, 2024. Miao New Year is a major festival of people of Miao ethnic group. In 2008, the festival was listed as a national-level intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

