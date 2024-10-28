Autumn scenery of Huaxi National Urban Wetland Park in Guiyang, C China
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows the scenery of Huaxi National Urban Wetland Park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
People enjoy a performance by volunteers at Huaxi National Urban Wetland Park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows the scenery of Huaxi National Urban Wetland Park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
A man paints at Huaxi National Urban Wetland Park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows the scenery of Huaxi National Urban Wetland Park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows the scenery of Huaxi National Urban Wetland Park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
A tourist poses for photos at Huaxi National Urban Wetland Park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
People enjoy themselves at Huaxi National Urban Wetland Park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
People enjoy themselves at Huaxi National Urban Wetland Park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Jianhe-Liping expressway opens to traffic in SW China
- Join us on a cruise to the Yachi River Bridge
- Asia-Pacific journalists visit Huawu Village, witness its development
- Opportunities in China, Asia-Pacific Media in Guizhou Co-Creation Sharing Meeting held in Guiyang
- 'Feel' the development of Gui'an New Area together with Asia-Pacific journalists
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.