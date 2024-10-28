We Are China

Autumn scenery of Huaxi National Urban Wetland Park in Guiyang, C China

Xinhua) 09:17, October 28, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows the scenery of Huaxi National Urban Wetland Park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

People enjoy a performance by volunteers at Huaxi National Urban Wetland Park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows the scenery of Huaxi National Urban Wetland Park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A man paints at Huaxi National Urban Wetland Park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows the scenery of Huaxi National Urban Wetland Park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows the scenery of Huaxi National Urban Wetland Park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A tourist poses for photos at Huaxi National Urban Wetland Park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

People enjoy themselves at Huaxi National Urban Wetland Park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

People enjoy themselves at Huaxi National Urban Wetland Park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

