Jianhe-Liping expressway opens to traffic in SW China

Xinhua) 09:14, October 26, 2024

An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on Oct. 25, 2024 shows a section of the Jianhe-Liping expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Jianhe-Liping expressway was opened to traffic on Friday, shortening the travel time between Jianhe County and Liping County of Guizhou Province to about one hour. The main line of this expressway stretches 74.754 kilometers. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 25, 2024 shows Nanmengxi bridge of the Jianhe-Liping expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Jianhe-Liping expressway was opened to traffic on Friday, shortening the travel time between Jianhe County and Liping County of Guizhou Province to about one hour. The main line of this expressway stretches 74.754 kilometers. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A ceremony marking the operation of Jianhe-Liping expressway is held in Jianhe, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 25, 2024. The Jianhe-Liping expressway was opened to traffic on Friday, shortening the travel time between Jianhe County and Liping County of Guizhou Province to about one hour. The main line of this expressway stretches 74.754 kilometers. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A staff member works at a toll gate of Jianhe-Liping highway in Aoshi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 25, 2024. The Jianhe-Liping expressway was opened to traffic on Friday, shortening the travel time between Jianhe County and Liping County of Guizhou Province to about one hour. The main line of this expressway stretches 74.754 kilometers. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Vehicles pass a toll gate of the Jianhe-Liping expressway in Aoshi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 25, 2024. The Jianhe-Liping expressway was opened to traffic on Friday, shortening the travel time between Jianhe County and Liping County of Guizhou Province to about one hour. The main line of this expressway stretches 74.754 kilometers. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 25, 2024 shows a section of the Jianhe-Liping expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Jianhe-Liping expressway was opened to traffic on Friday, shortening the travel time between Jianhe County and Liping County of Guizhou Province to about one hour. The main line of this expressway stretches 74.754 kilometers. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 25, 2024 shows Nanmengxi bridge of the Jianhe-Liping expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Jianhe-Liping expressway was opened to traffic on Friday, shortening the travel time between Jianhe County and Liping County of Guizhou Province to about one hour. The main line of this expressway stretches 74.754 kilometers. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 25, 2024 shows a section of the Jianhe-Liping expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Jianhe-Liping expressway was opened to traffic on Friday, shortening the travel time between Jianhe County and Liping County of Guizhou Province to about one hour. The main line of this expressway stretches 74.754 kilometers. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 25, 2024 shows a section of the Jianhe-Liping expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Jianhe-Liping expressway was opened to traffic on Friday, shortening the travel time between Jianhe County and Liping County of Guizhou Province to about one hour. The main line of this expressway stretches 74.754 kilometers. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 25, 2024 shows a section of the Jianhe-Liping expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Jianhe-Liping expressway was opened to traffic on Friday, shortening the travel time between Jianhe County and Liping County of Guizhou Province to about one hour. The main line of this expressway stretches 74.754 kilometers. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)