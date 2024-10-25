Home>>
Join us on a cruise to the Yachi River Bridge
(People's Daily Online) 11:36, October 25, 2024
Guizhou Province is known as the "The Museum of World Bridges" because of its large number of bridges, diverse bridge types and advanced bridge construction technology.
The Yachi River Bridge in Qianxi county, with its 800-meter span, is the world's longest steel truss, cable-stayed bridge.
On Oct. 24, 17 journalists from Asia-Pacific countries had a boat tour of the Wujiangyuan Baili Gallery Scenic Spot to visit and investigate the Yachi River.
