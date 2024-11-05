Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge's first steel truss girder hoisted to designated position for installation in SW China

Xinhua) 08:10, November 05, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge's first steel truss girder, weighing about 215 tonnes, being hoisted to its designated position for installation in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

With a designed deck height of 625 meters, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is set to be the highest in the world upon its completion in 2025.

The 2,890-meter-long bridge is located in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling and is part of an expressway linking the Liuzhi special district of Liupanshui City and Anlong County of Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan, Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows construction workers preparing to hoist the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge's first steel truss girder, weighing about 215 tonnes, to its designated position for installation in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

With a designed deck height of 625 meters, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is set to be the highest in the world upon its completion in 2025.

The 2,890-meter-long bridge is located in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling and is part of an expressway linking the Liuzhi special district of Liupanshui City and Anlong County of Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan, Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge's first steel truss girder, weighing about 215 tonnes, being hoisted to its designated position for installation in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

With a designed deck height of 625 meters, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is set to be the highest in the world upon its completion in 2025.

The 2,890-meter-long bridge is located in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling and is part of an expressway linking the Liuzhi special district of Liupanshui City and Anlong County of Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan, Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge's first steel truss girder, weighing about 215 tonnes, being hoisted to its designated position for installation in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

With a designed deck height of 625 meters, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is set to be the highest in the world upon its completion in 2025.

The 2,890-meter-long bridge is located in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling and is part of an expressway linking the Liuzhi special district of Liupanshui City and Anlong County of Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan, Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge's first steel truss girder, weighing about 215 tonnes, being hoisted to its designated position for installation in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

With a designed deck height of 625 meters, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is set to be the highest in the world upon its completion in 2025.

The 2,890-meter-long bridge is located in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling and is part of an expressway linking the Liuzhi special district of Liupanshui City and Anlong County of Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan, Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge's first steel truss girder, weighing about 215 tonnes, being hoisted to its designated position for installation in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

With a designed deck height of 625 meters, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is set to be the highest in the world upon its completion in 2025.

The 2,890-meter-long bridge is located in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling and is part of an expressway linking the Liuzhi special district of Liupanshui City and Anlong County of Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan, Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)