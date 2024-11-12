Special bus line helps villagers sell agricultural products in Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:54, November 12, 2024

Farmers work in the field in Xiaba Village of Wudang District, Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Bus No. 252, running between a rural area and urban district of Guiyang City, opened a special line in June this year to facilitate villagers along the line to sell their agricultural products.

Every day, a large number of farmers take the special line to the city to sell their home-grown produce. Shelves and leather ropes were also installed on the bus to help fix farmers' vegetable baskets.

With the opening of the special line, the time for fresh fruits and vegetables to reach the city has been reduced from more than one hour to about 40 minutes, and the travel experience has also been greatly improved.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2024 shows people shopping for fresh vegetables transported here by Bus No. 252 in Yunyan District of Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A farmer picks vegetable for sale in the city the next day in Xiaba Village of Wudang District, Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A farmer is pictured with vegetables for sale on Bus No. 252 at Dingba Village in Shuitian Town of Wudang District, Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A farmer prepares to sell vegetables after getting off at the terminal station of Bus No. 252 in Yunyan District in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A farmer sorts vegetable before taking Bus No. 252 in Dingba Village in Shuitian Town of Wudang District, Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Farmers talk with the bus driver after getting off at the terminal station of Bus No. 252 in Yunyan District in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A farmer gets off at the terminal station of Bus No. 252 in Yunyan District in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Farmers, who took Bus No. 252 to the city, sell vegetables in Yunyan District of Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Farmers wait for Bus No. 252 at Dingba Village in Shuitian Town of Wudang District, Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Bus driver Zhang Guilin is seen at work on Bus No. 252 in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Farmers get on Bus No. 252 at Dingba Village in Shuitian Town of Wudang District, Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Farmers prepare to sell vegetables after getting off at the terminal station of Bus No. 252 in Yunyan District in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Farmers take Bus No. 252 to sell vegetables in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Bus driver Zhang Guilin cleans a shelve on Bus No. 252 at the terminal station in Yunyan District in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Farmers take Bus No. 252 to sell vegetables in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A farmer prepares to sell vegetables after getting off at the terminal station of Bus No. 252 in Yunyan District in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Farmers, who took Bus No. 252 to the city, sell vegetables in Yunyan District of Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A citizen shops for fresh vegetables transported here by Bus No. 252 in Yunyan District of Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Farmers get on Bus No. 252 at Dingba Village in Shuitian Town of Wudang District, Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A farmer picks vegetable for sale in the city the next day in Xiaba Village of Wudang District, Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A farmer carrying vegetables gets off at the terminal station of Bus No. 252 in Yunyan District in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

