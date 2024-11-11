Journalists from Asia-Pacific countries encounter 'opportunities in China' in 'colorful Guizhou'

Southwest China's Guizhou Province is a "gold mine" rich in the stories of Chinese modernization. Whether it's the breathtaking landscapes of layered mountains, the modern transformation driven by cloud computing, intelligent driving and big data, the people chasing their sport dreams in rural sporting events, or the beautiful and unique ethnic minority culture of the Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village–all of these are valuable resources worth sharing with the world.

Seventeen journalists from 15 Asia-Pacific countries embarked on a journey to explore Guizhou from Oct. 20 to 26, 2024. Through their cameras and writing, they recorded the vibrant development and unique charm of this colorful land from various perspectives. Follow People's Daily Online to immerse yourself in this experience in Guizhou.

