In pics: Baling River bridge in China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 21:58, November 14, 2024

A drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2024 shows the Baling River bridge at sunrise in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows the Baling River bridge at sunset in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows the Baling River bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A panoramic drone photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows the Baling River bridge at sunset in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

