Huajiang grand canyon bridge under construction in Guizhou
Photo taken on Nov. 27, 2024 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Zhe)
The 2,890-meter-long Huajiang grand canyon bridge is set to be the highest in the world after it is completed in 2025.
Photo taken on Nov. 27, 2024 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Zhe)
Photo taken on Nov. 27, 2024 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Zhe)
Photo taken on Nov. 27, 2024 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Zhe)
Photo taken on Nov. 27, 2024 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Zhe)
Photo taken on Nov. 27, 2024 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Zhe)
Photo taken on Nov. 27, 2024 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Zhe)
Photo taken on Nov. 27, 2024 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Zhe)
Photo taken on Nov. 27, 2024 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Zhe)
Photos
Related Stories
- Journalists get a glimpse into flourishing guitar industry in Zheng'an, SW China's Guizhou
- Journalists from Asia-Pacific countries encounter 'opportunities in China' in 'colorful Guizhou'
- Karst caves transform into agricultural bases in southwest China's Guizhou
- In pics: Baling River bridge in China's Guizhou
- Special bus line helps villagers sell agricultural products in Guizhou
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.