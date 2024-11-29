We Are China

Huajiang grand canyon bridge under construction in Guizhou

Ecns.cn) 15:59, November 29, 2024

Photo taken on Nov. 27, 2024 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Zhe)

The 2,890-meter-long Huajiang grand canyon bridge is set to be the highest in the world after it is completed in 2025.

