Experiencing charm of Dong New Year in Guizhou

Xinhua) 15:15, December 04, 2024

GUIYANG, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Anna Bei, a 38-year-old German member of a Shanghai-based choir, described performing during the Dong New Year celebrations in Liping County in southwest China's Guizhou Province as challenging and exhilarating.

"It's definitely a rare opportunity to communicate and exchange with local music culture," said Bei. A music major, she noted that she instinctively seeks out local music communities whenever she visits a new place.

"Liping is very different from Shanghai and Germany. This place not only has unique ethnic culture but also warm and friendly people, breathtaking scenery and delicious food," she added.

The Dong people, primarily residing in Guizhou and Hunan provinces and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, are celebrating their traditional New Year festival. A grand event, held in Liping from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, drew Dong communities from other regions as well as numerous international visitors.

Recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2010, the Dong New Year is a vibrant festival that celebrates ancestral blessings, family reunions and the harvest.

Yang Pingzhen, 63, joined a parade to showcase freshly harvested edible fungi. "I'm thrilled to present our Dong culture and Guizhou's unique specialties to tourists during this grand event. More than 30 people from my community are taking part in this parade, all dressed in our colorful ethnic costumes," Yang said proudly.

For German blogger Robert Adolf, this is his third visit to the Dong New Year festivities in Liping, where he continues to document the rich culture of China's southwestern mountainous areas. Although he lives with his mother Anna Adolf in south China's island province of Hainan, Robert often travels to Guizhou on weekends to capture its landscapes and ethnic culture in short videos.

He noted that escaping the hustle and bustle of city life to experience the warmth and authenticity of the Dong New Year in Liping brings him immense joy.

As he wandered through Zhaoxing Dong Village in Liping, he captured the enchanting melodies of traditional Dong singing and the lively ambiance of long-table banquets.

"This year's celebration is particularly lively. The streets and alleys of the Dong Village are packed with tourists, creating a fantastic atmosphere. I don't usually experience such a vibrant ethnic culture and festive spirit in the city," Robert Adolf said.

Sharing her thoughts, Anna Adolf added, "These special dishes have local flavors and are very delicious. This trip has allowed me to have a deeper understanding of Chinese ethnic culture and has made me feel at home in this place."

