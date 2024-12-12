Trending in China | Guizhou's beloved grill pan

(People's Daily App) 16:51, December 12, 2024

In Guizhou Province, a unique grill pan dish has captured the hearts of locals. The pan is loaded with various meats and vegetables, all grilled together using rapeseed oil and complemented by distinctive dipping sauces. This beloved culinary tradition can be found in every corner of Guiyang city, serving as a shared memory and reflecting Guizhou people's nostalgia.

(Video source: Kuaishou; text compiled by Shi Xingyu)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)