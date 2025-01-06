Village Super League starts 3rd season in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 10:05, January 06, 2025

Cheering squads parade during the opening ceremony of the Village Super League 2025 in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 4, 2025. The Village Super League, an amateur football tournament dubbed "Cun Chao" by Chinese netizens, started its third season on Saturday. More than 3,000 players of 108 teams participate in the games this year. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 4, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of the Village Super League 2025 in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 4, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of the Village Super League 2025 in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 4, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of the Village Super League 2025 in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

The dancers perform at the halftime during the opening game at the Village Super League 2025 in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 4, 2025 shows the dancers performing at halftime during the opening game at the Village Super League 2025 in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 4, 2025 shows the opening game at the Village Super League 2025 in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Players of Xiaorui Village and Panxue Village compete during the opening game at the Village Super League 2025 in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People cheer for the teams at the Village Super League 2025 in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 4, 2025 shows the opening game at the Village Super League 2025 in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Players of Xiaorui Village and Panxue Village compete during the opening game at the Village Super League 2025 in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Bingzhen)

The dancers perform at the halftime during the opening game at the Village Super League 2025 in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Players of Xiaorui Village and Panxue Village compete during the opening game at the Village Super League 2025 in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People cheer for the teams at the Village Super League 2025 in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

