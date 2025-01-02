Feature: Ethiopian football captain finds inspiration in China's 'Village Super League'

Xinhua) 09:32, January 02, 2025

GUIYANG, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- Despite a brief stay, Abrham Degu, a young football lover from Ethiopia, described his third visit to China as both impressive and memorable.

Degu, captain of an Ethiopian football team, led his squad to Rongjiang County in southwest China's Guizhou Province to participate in a football invitational event with Chinese counterparts on Tuesday night.

Rongjiang, known as the birthplace of the Guizhou Village Super League, or "Cun Chao," has gained recognition in China and abroad for its community's passion for football and its rich ethnic cultures.

Degu's love for football began during his childhood in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he often organized games with friends on local fields. "For me, football has become a part of my life," he said.

His passion brought him to China in 2018 to pursue a master's degree in business management at Shaoxing University in Zhejiang Province. While studying, Degu was impressed by China's extensive football infrastructure, which offered citizens opportunities to engage in the sport during their free time.

During his time in China, Degu joined both university and local football teams, earning recognition in various competitions. After completing his studies in 2020, he returned to Ethiopia and founded his own football club, which organizes matches for adult and youth teams three times a week.

When he learned about the chance to play in China's "Cun Chao," Degu was both honored and excited. Before arriving, he watched videos of the event and was amazed by its popularity and the local community's enthusiasm for football.

"What I saw online was a reality in Rongjiang," he said. "Football here is not just entertainment but a way to bring people together."

Natnael Tamru, the Ethiopian team's goalkeeper and a taxi driver visiting China for the first time, shared similar sentiments. The 33-year-old praised Rongjiang's vibrant football atmosphere and said he hopes teams from the Village Super League will one day visit Ethiopia to share the joy of the sport.

During halftime, Ethiopian cheerleaders and Rongjiang's ethnic minority groups performed on the court.

"This is a great opportunity to showcase our culture to China and help more people learn about Ethiopia," said Beamlak Biruk, one of the cheerleaders.

"Football attracts people from around the world to share their cultures, and it also allows foreigners to explore Chinese culture," said Dolla Mihretu Samuel, a member of the Ethiopian team. "Cun Chao has become a platform for communication between China and other countries."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)