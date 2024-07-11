Village Super League brings joy beyond football in SW China

GUIYANG, China, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The Village Super League in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, offers more than just football matches; it is also a sports meet with rural charm.

Last weekend, the Village Super League hosted a rural sports event featuring football, basketball, and table tennis, as well as activities such as stilt racing and tug-of-war.

In one of the tug-of-war contests, participants lay prone on the ground, crawling and pulling in opposite directions. After multiple rounds, Wei Sicheng emerged victorious, showcasing impressive arm strength. "I guess I can't hide my strength," Wei said confidently.

"The atmosphere was fantastic," Wei Sicheng noted. "The spectators cheered for all participants. I felt warm and uplifted."

Yang Xiaomei, who traveled from Guiyang to watch the event, mentioned that traditional ethnic sports are not only competitive but also entertaining. She said these activities are perfect for the public to enjoy.

On the Village Super League pitch, teams formed by local villagers competed in dry-land dragon boat races. Athletes used their legs as paddles to "ride" inflatable dragon boats. The team that crossed the finish line first won the race. However, it seemed that all participants and spectators enjoyed themselves, focusing less on the result.

"This event is less about competition and more about having fun with friends and family," said Wei Guiyin, a Rongjiang villager.

China's table tennis legend Deng Yaping attended the event as a special guest. She remarked that "the Village Super League and the diverse sports activities provide a favorable platform for sports enthusiasts to show their passion and talent, which plays a significant role in promoting mass participation."

