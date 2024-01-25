Village Super League match on snow-covered field in NE China's Liaoning attracts widespread attention

People's Daily Online) 10:18, January 25, 2024

An ongoing Village Super League, or "Cun Chao," held on a snow-covered field in the Shenbei New District of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, has attracted widespread attention online.

Twenty-four amateur teams are participating in the matches, which feature a smaller field, fewer players, and an abbreviated game. Nevertheless, the competition remains fierce. Despite their amateur status, the matches are officiated by professional referees from the Liaoning Football Association.

Photo shows members of a cheerleading squad rooting for their team during an ongoing Village Super League, or "Cun Chao," in Shenbei New District of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Songxue)

"The players, hailing from local villages, represent a diverse range of individuals such as major grain growers, inheritors of intangible cultural heritage, returning university graduates, and local entrepreneurs managing B&B hotels," said Ma Yuna, an official from Xinglongtai subdistrict of Shenbei New District, who also serves as the commentator.

Despite the frigid temperatures of below minus 10 degrees Celsius, the atmosphere remains vibrant and energetic both on and off the field.

Ma Yuna, an official from the Xinglongtai subdistrict of Shenbei New District, serves as the commentator. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Songxue)

Under Ma’s guidance, the crowd is enthusiastic and joyful, filling the air with excitement and laughter.

Players compete during an ongoing Village Super League, or "Cun Chao," in the Shenbei New District of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Songxue)

The football field is adorned with scenes of bountiful harvests.

In addition to the goalposts being decorated with chili peppers and corn cobs, the local people have seized on the opportunity to create a vibrant market surrounding the field. This market showcases a diverse array of local specialties, food, and wines.

The "Cun Chao" is set to continue until the time of the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 10. Aside from matches between local teams, there will be inter-village challenge matches and entertaining games for the crowds.

Players compete during an ongoing Village Super League, or "Cun Chao," in the Shenbei New District of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Songxue)

Alongside the "Cun Chao," different districts and counties in Shenyang will host a range of popular winter sports events, including ice marathons and snow tug-of-war competitions. These initiatives aim to fuel the enthusiasm of the public for winter fitness and stimulate the development of the winter sports economy through various ice and snow activities.

