Gorgeous winter scenery at marine ranch in S China

People's Daily Online) 16:34, January 17, 2025

This photo shows the stunning winter view of marine ranching in the Maowei Sea, Qinzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Yu Xiangquan)

In the depths of winter, the waters of the Maowei Sea in Qinzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, present a breathtaking scene of the blue sea and sky meeting with oyster farms stretching across the horizon.

In recent years, Qinzhou city has made full use of the Maowei Sea's natural harbor advantage, vigorously promoting the development of marine ranching, turning the vast ocean into a bountiful "blue granary."

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

