Full Text: Marine Eco-Environmental Protection in China
(Xinhua) 10:30, July 11, 2024
BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Thursday released a white paper titled "Marine Eco-Environmental Protection in China."
Please see the attachment for the document.
