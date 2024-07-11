China committed to vision of a maritime community of shared future: white paper

Xinhua) 10:11, July 11, 2024

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China is committed to the vision of a maritime community of shared future, and conducts in-depth mutually beneficial cooperation with the international community, said a white paper issued on Thursday by China's State Council Information Office.

To promote the wellbeing of humanity, China actively plays its role as a major country, and diligently fulfills its responsibilities and obligations under international maritime conventions through concrete action, said the white paper titled "Marine Eco-Environmental Protection in China."

The country is also expanding "circle of friends" for maritime cooperation. "China upholds multilateralism, and has developed blue partnerships through an open and pragmatic approach," the white paper said. "It works with the international community to build a sea of prosperity and beauty for all countries."

Noting that protecting deep-sea and polar eco-environments is the common responsibility of humanity, the white paper said China takes a leading role in international deep-sea and polar exploration and research, working together with the international community to promote sustainable development of these regions.

"China stands in solidarity with the international community and carries out cooperation with it," said the white paper. "While pursuing its own development, it also brings more benefits to other countries and peoples, contributing its share to global marine eco-environmental protection."

