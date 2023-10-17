A glimpse into China Marine Equipment Expo 2023

October 17, 2023

Photo shows an exterior view of the venue for the World Marine Equipment Conference 2023 in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Lin Ying)

A total of 715 exhibitors from 14 countries and regions showcased more than 6,500 products, advanced technologies, and solutions at the China Marine Equipment Expo 2023, which was held simultaneously with the World Marine Equipment Conference 2023 in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, from Oct. 12 to 15.

A wide array of marine products, including yachts, unmanned ships, underwater robots, intelligent port equipment, and smart marine systems, were exhibited at the expo, which took up an area of 100,000 square meters.

The exhibition areas featured 15 sections, which were dedicated to different product categories and fields in the marine industry, such as the supply chain of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited, shipbuilding, digital and intelligent sci-tech equipment, green energy, and marine engineering equipment.

A number of famous domestic and foreign brands of yachts displayed their advanced products at the outdoor exhibition area of the expo, attracting many citizens and tourists.

Photo shows an exterior view of the venue of the World Marine Equipment Conference 2023 and the China Marine Equipment Expo 2023, which were held simultaneously in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Lin Ying)

Photo shows a ship display at the China Marine Equipment Expo 2023, which was held simultaneously with the World Marine Equipment Conference 2023 in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Lin Ying)

Photo shows an unmanned yacht on exhibit at the China Marine Equipment Expo 2023 in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Lin Ying)

Photo shows an intelligent mechanical arm on exhibit at the China Marine Equipment Expo 2023 in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Lin Ying)

Photo shows a model of the Haixun 08, China's first, largest and most advanced self-designed surveying ship, being exhibited at the China Marine Equipment Expo 2023 in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Huang Dongyi)

Photo shows the yacht exhibition section of the China Marine Equipment Expo 2023 in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Huang Dongyi)

Photo shows yachts on display at the dedicated exhibition section of the China Marine Equipment Expo 2023 in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Huang Dongyi)

Photo shows a Ferretti yacht 670 on display at the China Marine Equipment Expo 2023 in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Huang Dongyi)

Photo shows a model of the Yuan Rui Yang, the world's first LNG dual-fuel very large crude carrier (VLCC) with a capacity of 300,000 tonnes, at an exhibition of China's major achievements in the development of marine equipment over the past decade. This was an important part of the World Marine Equipment Conference 2023 in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Huang Dongyi)

Photo shows a model of China's self-developed deepwater semi-submersible oil production and storage platform, Deep Sea No.1, at an exhibition of China's major achievements in the development of marine equipment over the past decade. The exhibition was an important part of the World Marine Equipment Conference 2023 in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Huang Dongyi)

