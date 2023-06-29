2023 East Asia Marine Expo opens in Qingdao, E China
People view an underwater glider at the 2023 East Asia Marine Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 28, 2023.
The 2023 East Asia Marine Expo opened Wednesday in Qingdao, a coastal city of east China's Shandong Province, convening more than 600 exhibitors. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
People watch an excavator stunt show at the 2023 East Asia Marine Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 28, 2023.
A visitor tries a VR device at the 2023 East Asia Marine Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 28, 2023.
People visit the 2023 East Asia Marine Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 28, 2023.
Photos
