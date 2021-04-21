China launches campaign to protect marine eco-environment

Xinhua) 14:12, April 21, 2021

Officers of the coast guard promote knowledge on crime fighting at a fishing port on May 4, 2020. (Xinhua /Zhai Shaohua)

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday launched a special law enforcement campaign to enhance marine eco-environment protection, according to the China Coast Guard (CCG).

The campaign, coded "Blue Sea 2021," was initiated by the CCG in collaboration with the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the Ministry of Transport and the National Forestry and Grassland Administration. It will run for seven months.

The law enforcement operation will target violations of laws and regulations in fields including marine and coastal project construction, sea sand mining and transportation, waste dumping into sea, marine wildlife protection, and offshore oil exploration and exploitation.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)