China's marine economy logs steady growth in 2021

Xinhua) 16:49, April 06, 2022

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- China's gross ocean product rose 8.3 percent to over 9 trillion yuan (about 1.41 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2021, official data showed.

The figure contributed 8 percent of the country's gross domestic product expansion, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.

In breakdown, the marine transportation sector maintained robust growth, with the cargo and container throughput at coastal ports reporting year-on-year growth of 5.2 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively, said the ministry.

The added value of marine biomedicine climbed 18.7 percent year on year to 49.4 billion yuan in 2021, thanks to increasing policy support, it said.

Coastal tourism gradually recovered as policies to stimulate consumption and help enterprises tide over difficulties were introduced, while the industry recorded around 1.53 trillion yuan in added value over the period, up 12.8 percent from the previous year, according to the ministry.

