China Coast Guard hotline helps maintain maritime security

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) hotline "95110," set up in 2019, has effectively helped officers respond to maritime cases and ensure security at sea, the CCG said Wednesday.

Over the past five years, the 24-hour hotline has received approximately 310,000 reports and handled over 68,000 cases.

More than 5,900 of the cases involved smuggling, drug trafficking and illegal immigration, leading to the arrest of over 17,000 suspects, data from the CCG showed.

The hotline has also helped resolve over 8,600 cases of marine ecological destruction, and rescue more than 1,100 ships and over 5,900 people in distress, according to the CCG.

