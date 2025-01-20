"Village gala" held on train in SW China's Guizhou welcomes the Spring Festival

Xinhua) 08:26, January 20, 2025

Actresses of ethnic minorities perform on the train No. 5640 in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

KAILI, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- A "village gala" was held on the train No. 5640 running on the Guiyang-Yuping railway on Saturday, during which folk customs and specialty food of Miao and Dong ethnic groups were displayed for passengers along the way.

The pair of "slow trains" No. 5640 and No. 5639 run in Guizhou Province between Yuping Dong Autonomous County of Tongren City and provincial capital Guiyang City. The trains pass through several townships in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, connecting more than 100 ethnic minority villages along the route.

Temporary fairs are also held aboard the trains where passengers can purchase goods in preparation for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year.

A calligrapher creates calligraphy works of Chinese character "Fu", which means "good fortune", on train No. 5640 in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers sell goods on train No. 5640 in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An inheritor of intangible cultural heritage displays paper-cutting skills for passengers on train No. 5640 in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers carrying goods for sale board the train No. 5640 at Liugeji Railway Station in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A passenger buys vegetables on train No. 5640 in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 18, 2025. (Photo by Yu Tianying/Xinhua)

Villagers sell goods on train No. 5640 in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers sell goods on train No. 5640 in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A couple celebrate their 50th anniversary of marriage on the train No. 5640 in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 18, 2025. (Photo by Long Jianrui/Xinhua)

Villagers wait for the train No. 5640 to sell their goods at Liugeji Railway Station in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 18, 2025 shows train No. 5640 running through Liugeji Village of Lushan Town, Kaili City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Long Jianrui/Xinhua)

