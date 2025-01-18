We Are China

Chinese dishes introduced to celebrate Spring Festival in Mexico City

Xinhua) 10:42, January 18, 2025

A chef prepares a Chinese dish at a restaurant in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Jan. 16, 2025.

As part of the Spring Festival celebrations, the China Culture Center in Mexico City introduced local diners to a set of Chinese dishes that combine classic Chinese cuisine with innovative fusions. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

A diner enjoys a Chinese dish at a restaurant in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Jan. 16, 2025.

As part of the Spring Festival celebrations, the China Culture Center in Mexico City introduced local diners to a set of Chinese dishes that combine classic Chinese cuisine with innovative fusions. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Local diners enjoy Chinese dishes at a restaurant in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Jan. 16, 2025.

As part of the Spring Festival celebrations, the China Culture Center in Mexico City introduced local diners to a set of Chinese dishes that combine classic Chinese cuisine with innovative fusions. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)