Chinese dishes introduced to celebrate Spring Festival in Mexico City
A chef prepares a Chinese dish at a restaurant in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Jan. 16, 2025.
As part of the Spring Festival celebrations, the China Culture Center in Mexico City introduced local diners to a set of Chinese dishes that combine classic Chinese cuisine with innovative fusions. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)
A diner enjoys a Chinese dish at a restaurant in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Jan. 16, 2025.
As part of the Spring Festival celebrations, the China Culture Center in Mexico City introduced local diners to a set of Chinese dishes that combine classic Chinese cuisine with innovative fusions. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)
Local diners enjoy Chinese dishes at a restaurant in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Jan. 16, 2025.
As part of the Spring Festival celebrations, the China Culture Center in Mexico City introduced local diners to a set of Chinese dishes that combine classic Chinese cuisine with innovative fusions. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)
