China-Laos Railway's Spring Festival travel train hosts cross-border gala

Xinhua) 16:25, January 15, 2025

VIENTIANE, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- The D87 train of the China-Laos Railway arrived at Vientiane Station in the Lao capital Vientiane on Tuesday, marking the start of the China-Laos Railway Spring Festival cultural event.

This is the first cross-border Spring Festival travel train of the China-Laos Railway this year, and passengers were warmly welcomed by people from all walks of life in Laos as soon as they disembarked.

The D87 train departed from Kunming, the capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, where a unique cross-border Spring Festival Gala was brilliantly staged.

During the event, renowned singers from China and Laos took the train carriages and station as their stage, presenting over 50 spectacular performances. Traditional ethnic songs and dances from Xishuangbanna in Yunnan harmonized with Laos' traditional dances.

Passengers enjoyed the performances while sharing warm moments and touching stories of China-Laos friendship.

On the train, passengers had the chance to taste Pu'er tea and coffee from Yunnan, while also enjoying decorative window flowers, creating a full Chinese New Year atmosphere.

The train marked the beginning of the 2025 "One River, One Family" Spring Festival cultural series activities in Laos. It is also the first "Cross-Border Spring Festival Gala" cultural event since the Spring Festival, social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of the traditional New Year, was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

From Jan. 14 to 16, several Spring Festival cultural activities will be held in Laos. The "One Family" Spring Festival-themed market will showcase intangible cultural heritage and offer a chance to experience Spring Festival culture, allowing the people of China and Laos to engage deeply with Chinese New Year traditions. Additionally, a media dialogue on the China-Laos Cultural Corridor will take place during this period.

