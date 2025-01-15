Spring Festival celebrated on cross-border train
Artists perform to greet the upcoming Spring Festival on the China-Laos cross-border train D87, Jan. 14, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jiaxian)
More than 50 vibrant performances including song and dance, musical instruments, magic shows and acrobatics added a great deal of spice to the rail ride from Kunming of Southwest China's Yunnan Province to Vientiane of Laos on Tuesday.
