Chinese vice premier stresses safe, smooth Spring Festival travel

Xinhua) 08:49, January 15, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects the Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2025. He urged all relevant regions, departments and enterprises to ensure safe and convenient Spring Festival travel, as well as the smooth operation of transportation and logistics, during an inspection of transport hubs in Beijing, including the Beijing Daxing International Airport and the Beijing West Railway Station. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Tuesday urged all relevant regions, departments and enterprises to ensure safe and convenient Spring Festival travel, as well as the smooth operation of transportation and logistics.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection of transport hubs in Beijing, including the Beijing Daxing International Airport and the Beijing West Railway Station.

All transportation departments must diligently identify and address potential safety risks while preparing for the possibility of extreme weather conditions, He said.

He also called for efforts to make full use of transport capacity and enhance travel services such as ticketing and transfers.

