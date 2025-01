We Are China

China's Spring Festival travel rush starts

Ecns.cn) 16:37, January 14, 2025

Passengers walk on the platform at Beijing North Railway Station, Jan. 13, 2025. (China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

Spring Festival, marking the beginning of a new year in the Chinese lunar calendar, is characterized by mass family reunions and a surge in travel. This year's Spring Festival travel rush starts on Jan. 14.

Passenger trips are projected to exceed 510 million, with a daily average of 12.75 million trips.

