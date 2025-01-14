China’s railway system in full swing as 2025 Spring Festival travel rush kicks off, expecting 510 million passenger trips
The 2025 Spring Festival travel rush starts on Tuesday and will conclude on February 22, lasting for a total of 40 days, according to China Railway Group Co. During the period, China's railway system is expected to deliver approximately 510 million passenger trips, averaging around 12.75 million trips per day.
On the first day of the Spring Festival travel rush the national railways are projected to deliver 10.3 million passenger trips, China Railway said, adding there is a strong public inclination to travel, and overall passenger flow is expected to steadily increase.
This year's Spring Festival features 8-day-long holidays and a substantial relaxation of China's visa-free transit policy. Additionally, it is the first travel rush since China's Spring Festival was inscribed as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
China Railway announced that it will increase passenger transport capacity for the travel rush. The new railway lines that began operations in 2024, along with the 185 new Fuxing high-speed trains capable of running at speeds up to 350 kilometers per hour deployed prior to the travel rush will effectively expand transportation capacity.
China Railway said that it will enhance the passenger ticketing experience, improve station services, and ensure the smooth transportation of key supplies. This includes supporting the transportation of essential goods such as food, spring farming supplies, and holiday necessities, and guaranteeing adequate coal transport to ensure supply stability during the festival time.
