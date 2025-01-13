China Southern Airlines enhances aircraft inspection and maintenance efforts for Spring Festival travel rush
An engineer of China Southern Airlines checks an airplane at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 10, 2025. As the Spring Festival travel rush approaches, China Southern Airlines has enhanced aircraft inspection and maintenance efforts to ensure the safe and reliable journeys for passengers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
An engineer of China Southern Airlines checks an aircraft at the Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 11, 2025. As the Spring Festival travel rush approaches, China Southern Airlines has enhanced aircraft inspection and maintenance efforts to ensure the safe and reliable journeys for passengers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
An engineer of China Southern Airlines checks an airplane at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 10, 2025. As the Spring Festival travel rush approaches, China Southern Airlines has enhanced aircraft inspection and maintenance efforts to ensure the safe and reliable journeys for passengers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
An engineer of China Southern Airlines checks an aircraft at the Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 12, 2025. As the Spring Festival travel rush approaches, China Southern Airlines has enhanced aircraft inspection and maintenance efforts to ensure the safe and reliable journeys for passengers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
An engineer of China Southern Airlines checks an aircraft at the Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 11, 2025. As the Spring Festival travel rush approaches, China Southern Airlines has enhanced aircraft inspection and maintenance efforts to ensure the safe and reliable journeys for passengers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Engineers of China Southern Airlines check an aircraft at the Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 12, 2025. As the Spring Festival travel rush approaches, China Southern Airlines has enhanced aircraft inspection and maintenance efforts to ensure the safe and reliable journeys for passengers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Engineers of China Southern Airlines check an aircraft at the Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 12, 2025. As the Spring Festival travel rush approaches, China Southern Airlines has enhanced aircraft inspection and maintenance efforts to ensure the safe and reliable journeys for passengers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
