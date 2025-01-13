China Southern Airlines enhances aircraft inspection and maintenance efforts for Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 13:07, January 13, 2025

An engineer of China Southern Airlines checks an airplane at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 10, 2025. As the Spring Festival travel rush approaches, China Southern Airlines has enhanced aircraft inspection and maintenance efforts to ensure the safe and reliable journeys for passengers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

