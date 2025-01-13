Feature: Bangladeshi people taste charm of Chinese Spring Festival

Xinhua) 11:13, January 13, 2025

A lion dance is staged during a temple fair welcoming the Chinese New Year in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Jan. 10, 2025. As the Chinese zodiac Year of the Snake is approaching, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh jointly hosted the "Happy Chinese New Year Festival" Temple Fair here on Friday. Thousands of people from all walks of life in Bangladesh gathered together to welcome the upcoming Spring Festival and experience Chinese culture. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

DHAKA, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- "I feel very nice to come to this program. I played some games and I am very happy today," Sohan Hossain, a Bangladeshi boy said, chanting "Happy Chinese New Year to all."

The "Happy Chinese New Year Festival" Temple Fair was held by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh.

During the event, Chinese and Bangladeshi participants enjoyed dragon and lion dances, martial arts, instrumental performances, and traditional Chinese dances, in addition to visits to Spring Festival cultural exhibition booths and New Year goods markets.

Writing Spring Festival couplets and making dumplings were among the most attractive activities.

"We really enjoy today's event. Bangladeshi people enjoy that," Sarwar Hossain, Sohan Hossain's father told Xinhua, adding "Chinese culture is creating huge influence in Bangladesh. Lots of people come to this event, reflecting Bangladeshi people know Chinese festivals. It's creating an increasing influence in Bangladesh."

"After coming here, I leant this year is the Year of Snake, and last year is Dragon in China. It's interesting," said Tahsin, who took her daughter to the temple fair. "I can feel fresh festival atmosphere here, so I like that."

Student from Dhaka University Sadia Khan has studied Chinese in China for one year, and experienced Chinese Spring Festival there. "I know that people will set off firecrackers, prepare sumptuous dinner and wear red cloths. To some extent, Chinese festival culture is similar with Bangladesh. So it's easy for us to understand."

"At the same time, I also introduced Chinese festival culture to my friends and relatives because I hope that more and more Bangladeshi people know, learn and understand that," Sadia said.

"We gather here to celebrate the most significant traditional festival of Chinese culture and kick off the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Bangladesh and the "China-Bangladesh Year of People-to-People Exchanges," Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said.

"I hope that through today's 'Happy Chinese New Year Festival' Temple Fair, we can be as close as a family with all the guests and friends in Bangladesh, hang up lanterns and decorations, share the joy of the Spring Festival, and convey warmth and harmony."

Bangladeshi Cultural Advisor to the interim government Mostofa Sarwar Farooki expressed his love for Chinese Spring Festival culture and wished all Chinese citizens in Bangladesh a happy new year.

He also commended China for its firm support for Bangladesh's development, and hoped that the two countries would deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields and open a new chapter in China-Bangladesh relations.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen delivers a speech during a temple fair welcoming the Chinese New Year in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Jan. 10, 2025. As the Chinese zodiac Year of the Snake is approaching, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh jointly hosted the "Happy Chinese New Year Festival" Temple Fair here on Friday. Thousands of people from all walks of life in Bangladesh gathered together to welcome the upcoming Spring Festival and experience Chinese culture. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

A child participates in a game during a temple fair welcoming the Chinese New Year in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Jan. 10, 2025. As the Chinese zodiac Year of the Snake is approaching, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh jointly hosted the "Happy Chinese New Year Festival" Temple Fair here on Friday. Thousands of people from all walks of life in Bangladesh gathered together to welcome the upcoming Spring Festival and experience Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Sun Nan)

