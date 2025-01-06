Stamps issued to welcome Year of the Snake

The special stamps marking the Chinese zodiac Year of the Snake are released in Beijing, Jan. 5, 2024. (China News Service/Zhang Yu)

China Post on Sunday unveiled a set of two special stamps to celebrate the upcoming Chinese zodiac Year of the Snake. Inspired by Dunhuang murals and traditional customs, the stamps, integrating the image of the snake with auspicious meanings, will be released for sale on January 5, 2025.

A staff member displays the special stamps marking the Chinese zodiac Year of the Snake at a post office in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 5, 2024. (China News Service/Wang Gang)

Stamp collectors wait to buy the special stamps marking the Chinese zodiac Year of the Snake at a post office in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 5, 2024. (China News Service/Wang Gang)

