Stamps issued to welcome Year of the Snake
The special stamps marking the Chinese zodiac Year of the Snake are released in Beijing, Jan. 5, 2024. (China News Service/Zhang Yu)
China Post on Sunday unveiled a set of two special stamps to celebrate the upcoming Chinese zodiac Year of the Snake. Inspired by Dunhuang murals and traditional customs, the stamps, integrating the image of the snake with auspicious meanings, will be released for sale on January 5, 2025.
A staff member displays the special stamps marking the Chinese zodiac Year of the Snake at a post office in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 5, 2024. (China News Service/Wang Gang)
Stamp collectors wait to buy the special stamps marking the Chinese zodiac Year of the Snake at a post office in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 5, 2024. (China News Service/Wang Gang)
Stamp collectors wait to buy the special stamps marking the Chinese zodiac Year of the Snake at a post office in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 5, 2024. (China News Service/Wang Gang)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's inbound, outbound travel during Spring Festival holidays is set to soar
- People across China ring in 2025 with joyful celebrations, high hopes
- In pics: The first rays of sunlight of 2025 across China
- Spring Festival travel expected to reach record high
- China rings in 2025 with sports celebrations of tradition, health, and joy
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.