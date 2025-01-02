We Are China

In pics: The first rays of sunlight of 2025 across China

Xinhua) 08:38, January 02, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows the sunrise scenery at Anchang ancient town in Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Gao Piaoran/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- When the first rays of sunlight touch the land of China, people across China ring in 2025 with joyful celebrations and high hopes.

An aerial drone photo shows the sunrise scenery at the Nanhu park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Tourists watch sunrise beside the Guest-Greeting Pine in Huangshan Scenic Area, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

An aerial drone photo shows the sunrise scenery over the Wuliang Mountain in Nanjian County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Shi Zhihong/Xinhua)

Outdoor enthusiasts watch sunrise in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Rentao/Xinhua)

This photo shows the sunrise scenery in Hongze District of Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Yin Chao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows the sunrise scenery at the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

This photo shows the sunrise scenery at Tanzhe Temple in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Li He)

This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows the sunrise scenery in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

Birds fly at sunrise in Tancheng County of Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

This photo shows the sunrise scenery at the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

An aerial drone photo shows the sunrise scenery in Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Wu Daqing/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows giant snowmen at sunrise in Songbei District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows the sunrise scenery at the Great Wall in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows the sunrise scenery in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)

People holding cards of the number 2025 pose for photos at sunrise in Chaohu City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Ma Fengcheng/Xinhua)

People watch the rising sun at seaside in Rui'an, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Zhuang Yingchang/Xinhua)

Tourists holding cards with their greetings meaning "Hello, 2025" pose for photos at sunrise in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

