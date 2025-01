Railway staff showcase Anhui's intangible cultural heritages on train ahead of Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 08:15, January 14, 2025

Wang Jian (R), inheritor of Luzhou eggshell carving technique, a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage in Anhui, shows his works on train C3685, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 13, 2025. The Hefei branch of China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd. organized railway staff to demonstrate local intangible cultural heritages on the train, adding festive atmosphere to the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

A staff member interacts with passengers on train C3685, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 13, 2025. The Hefei branch of China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd. organized railway staff to demonstrate local intangible cultural heritages on the train, adding festive atmosphere to the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

A train attendant performs on train C3685, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 13, 2025. The Hefei branch of China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd. organized railway staff to demonstrate local intangible cultural heritages on the train, adding festive atmosphere to the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Staff members dressed in costumes perform Huangmei Opera, a national-level intangible cultural heritage in China, on train C3685, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 13, 2025. The Hefei branch of China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd. organized railway staff to demonstrate local intangible cultural heritages on the train, adding festive atmosphere to the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

A staff member offers passengers a calligraphy work of Chinese character "Fu", which means "good fortune," on train C3685, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 13, 2025. The Hefei branch of China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd. organized railway staff to demonstrate local intangible cultural heritages on the train, adding festive atmosphere to the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

