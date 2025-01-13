Event welcoming Chinese New Year held in Pakistan

Xinhua) 13:21, January 13, 2025

A woman visits a decorations stall during an event welcoming the Chinese New Year in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Jan. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- An event welcoming the Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, was held here on Saturday, with over 500 overseas Chinese and Pakistani guests participating.

Delivering a speech at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong reviewed the achievements of China's economic and social development and the fruits of China-Pakistan bilateral cooperation in 2024.

Looking forward to the Chinese New Year, Jiang said, "We hope and firmly believe that overseas Chinese will continue to foster a strong sense of community within the Chinese nation, care for and support the development of their homeland, and promote China-Pakistan cooperation."

Speaking at the event, La Jielian, chairman of the Pakistan Overseas Chinese Association, said the association is actively progressing in a positive direction and remains optimistic about a brighter future in Pakistan in the new year.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong visits a stall during an event welcoming the Chinese New Year in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Jan. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

During the event, stalls displaying Chinese calligraphy and artwork attracted enthusiastic crowds, while collections of rare Chinese nuts and stones offered a glimpse into the nation's rich heritage.

Visitors also enjoyed a range of culinary delights, including traditional Chinese dumplings, noodles and hot pots.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, a traditional cultural performance captivated the audience.

"I think more events like this should happen and more people should participate," said Hassan Daud Butt, former CEO of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment &Trade.

The event was jointly organized by the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, the Pakistan Overseas Chinese Association and the China Chamber of Commerce in Pakistan.

This year's Spring Festival falls on Jan. 29, kicking off the Year of the Snake.

