People prepare for Chinese Lunar New Year in Guangxi
(Xinhua) 08:39, January 13, 2025
People shop for Chinese Lunar New Year decorations at a local fair in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
