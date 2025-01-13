We Are China

People prepare for Chinese Lunar New Year in Guangxi

Xinhua) 08:39, January 13, 2025

People shop for Chinese Lunar New Year decorations at a local fair in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

