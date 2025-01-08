Event held in Mongolia to promote travel to China during Chinese New Year

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 "Hello! China" promotion meeting focusing on policies to facilitate travel to China during the Chinese New Year was held in Ulan Bator, the capital of Mongolia, on Wednesday.

Co-organized by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia, and the Chinese Cultural Center in Ulan Bator, the event was attended by Li Zhi, counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia and director of the Chinese Cultural Center in Ulan Bator, and Dagvajamts Batsukh, head of Ulan Bator's tourism department, along with other officials and representatives from both countries.

Delivering a speech at the meeting, Li highlighted that many travelers to China are drawn by its unique ancient civilization, breathtaking natural landscapes, forward-looking urban atmosphere, unparalleled culinary heritage, safe and stable tourism environment, and vibrant shopping experiences.

He noted that last month, "Spring Festival, social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of traditional new year" was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. With this addition, China has 44 items on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List, ranking first globally.

The 2025 Asian Winter Games will be held in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, next month. "This is not only a sports event but also a platform for cultural exchange and display," Li remarked, encouraging Mongolian tourism professionals to visit China and experience its dynamic winter attractions.

In the event, a promotional video showcasing the Chinese Spring Festival and its ice and snow season was shown.

Additionally, the organizers presented a detailed overview of China's policies to enhance tourism exchanges and improve the travel experience for international tourists, including visa facilitation, transportation improvements, enhanced services, streamlined payment options, and robust safety guarantees.

