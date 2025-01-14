Home>>
Retail establishments decorated for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Vancouver, Canada
(Xinhua) 15:49, January 14, 2025
A woman looks at the Chinese Lunar New Year decorations inside a shopping mall in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Jan. 13, 2025. Retail establishments decorated their spaces with themed decorations in anticipation of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of the Snake. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Chinese Lunar New Year decorations are seen inside a shopping mall in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Jan. 13, 2025. Retail establishments decorated their spaces with themed decorations in anticipation of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of the Snake. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Photos
